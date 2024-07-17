Dear Joe Pavelski: There aren't enough words to say thank you
By Brian Sweet
Dear Joe Pavelski,
It feels like you were suiting up for the Dallas Stars for the first time just yesterday. You might have only been here for a short time in Dallas, but all the contributions on and off the ice will never be forgotten. It all began back in June of 2019 when the Stars announced you signed a three-year contract. There were some concerned fans because they didn't know which kind of Joe Pavelski the Stars were going to get. Many fans were proven wrong by the end of your tenure with the Stars.
It was a challenging first season dealing with the COVID-19 Pandemic and regrouping in the Edmonton bubble. It was awesome watching you guide the Stars all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals. At that time, the fanbase was grateful for the entire team because it shed some light in a dark and confusing time. I think it was more gut-wrenching to see the team come up a couple of games short of winning the Stanley Cup. That team fought hard the entire playoffs, and the fanbase definitely felt the sadness that sunk in the locker room.
During the shortened season after the bubble, that's when the fanbase knew Jim Nill made the right move by signing you. Even though the Stars didn't make it back to the playoffs for another shot at a run for the Stanley Cup, you brought energy and physicality every game.
Stars fans will never forget how you raised Wyatt Johnston for two seasons. You took in a young hockey player who was scared to sit on your couch and turned him into the next superstar of the NHL. I don't know if Wyatt Johnston could have had a better player to start his career on the right path. Watching him how to cook in your home will set him up for success when he finds his own place this summer.
I cannot say enough words on behalf of the Stars' fanbase. In the short amount of time you've been with the franchise, you have done so much that will pay off down the road. Johnston will pass your advice to the other rookies suiting up for the Stars. The fans know you'll enjoy golfing in your free time now. However, you might encounter an otter on the golf course during the off-season. Don't be a stranger to the Dallas Stars' fanbase. You are always welcome at the American Airlines Center for games.