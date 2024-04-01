Down on the Farm: Dallas Stars prospects making a difference on the ice
Stars prospects have been in the news lately. Recent draft pick Aram Minnetian helps Boston College reach the Final Four with a goal. Mavrik Bourque is having a blast in the AHL, and Angus MacDonell helps the Mississauga Steelheads to the playoffs. Here's more about that in the latest edition of Down on the Farm.
By Brian Sweet
This week's Down on the Farm article will deviate from focusing on just the Texas Stars. Dallas Stars' prospects have been tearing it up on the ice this week, even in NCAA hockey. Defenseman Aram Minnetian led the Boston College Eagles to the Frozen Four by contributing a goal. Mavrik Bourque is at the top of the leaderboards in the AHL. Lastly, did the Stars draft the next Jamie Benn-like player in the 6th round of the 2023 NHL Draft? Find out more about each thing in this week's Dallas Stars Prospect Report.
Down on the Farm: Mavrik Bourque just waiting for his NHL chance
I feel bad for Mavrik Bourque for still being in the AHL. I don't think he needs to develop any more of his game for the NHL. He has 25 goals and 46 assists for the season after this weekend. He remains at the top of the AHL leaderboard in points.
The only reason why he's still down in the AHL is because General Manager Jim Nill filled the roster before training camp and didn't give any of the prospects a chance at making the roster. Nill must look hard at Bourque this upcoming offseason before filling the roster. He could be another missing piece for the Stanley Cup run next season.
Down on the Farm: Aram Minnetian stepping up to the plate
Aram Minnetian was drafted by the Dallas Stars in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Draft. With the need for a defenseman, this was a no-brainer pick for the Stars. He's shown some promise while playing at Boston College this year. I'm bringing his name because he scored a goal against Quinnipiac University to send the Eagles to the Frozen Four. They will take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Frozen Four on April 11 on ESPN 2. If you want to get ready for the NHL Playoffs, watch the Frozen Four. It's just like the NHL Playoffs but more suspenseful.
Down on the Farm: Angus Mania
Another player that the Stars drafted in the 2023 NHL Draft is making waves. Angus MacDonell is having a career year with the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League. he has 32 goals and 30 assists this season and helped the Steelheads make the OHL Playoffs. His game reminds me a lot of Jamie Benn when you look at his highlights. I'm shocked he was drafted in the sixth round of the draft. It will be such a Texan thing having a player with the names Mavrik and Angus on the Star's roster in the future.