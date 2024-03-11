Down on the Farm: Getting rid of the San Jose Barracudas swimming near Austin
Matej Blumel and the Texas Stars attempted to kill some wild Barracuda in nearby lakes. While Friday night they were very pesky and wouldn't go away, Saturday night was a completely different story. Find out how the Texas Stars did this past weekend.
By Brian Sweet
The Texas Stars hosted the San Jose Barracuda in Cedar Park last weekend. While the Stars got shut down on Friday night, Saturday night looked better. The Stars split the weekend series and got two points toward their playoff spot. Mavrik Bourque and Matej Blumel have stepped up, while Logan Stankoven with the Dallas Stars. Jack Becker has also emerged since being added to the Texas Stars. Here's more in this week's Down on the Farm.
Down on the Farm: Bourque and Blumel rising to the occasion
Bourque and Blumel have risen to the occasion while Stankoven is covering for Tyler Seguin. Bourque was the lone goal scorer on Friday night as Barracuda's goalie Georgi Romanov stopped 41-42 shots. Blumel went on hat trick watch the next night as the Stars won 6-3 to split the weekend series. Blumel has been the third primary scorer for the Stars this season. It would not surprise me if the Dallas Stars kept him around next season since he's close to making the Dallas Stars roster.
Down on the Farm: Jack Becker
Becker has been quite a surprise since joining the Texas Stars. He joined the Stars after having quite the season up north for the Idaho Steelheads. He had 16 goals and 21 assists before getting promoted to the Texas Stars. In the 16 games with the Stars, Becker has three goals and one assist. While he could return to the Steelheads before the season is over, Becker is a name to watch in training camp next season.
Down on the Farm: Upcoming schedule
The Texas Stars return to the ice Tuesday and Wednesday night as they host the Rockford Icehogs at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park. The Stars will get a few days off before hitting the road to Tuscon, Arizona, to take on the Tuscon Roadrunners. With the season over next month, every win and point counts from here on out. That means the Stars have no room for mistakes if they want to make the playoffs. Come back next week to find out how the Texas Stars did.