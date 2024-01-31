Down on the Farm: Texas Stars break out of their losing streak with a huge win
The Texas Stars finally snapped their six-game losing streak against the Iowa Wild. They then returned home to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds and split the two games against them. Find out more about the offensive explosion against Iowa and how the Stars did at home against the Firebirds in this edition of Down on the Farm.
By Brian Sweet
The Texas Stars found a way to snap their six-game losing streak last Tuesday against the Wild. The Stars looked like a dominant hockey team in the 7-4 win, which snapped their losing streak. I'm sure Neil Graham wished the team didn't take the third period off, which allowed the Wild back into the game. They would also get a win over the Coachella Valley Firebirds last Friday at home. The Stars look like they are back on track after that losing streak. Let's look back at the past week in this edition of Down on the Farm.
Down on the Farm: Seven goal explosion
The Texas Stars wanted to take the Wild out of the game early in the first period by scoring four goals. They added three insurance goals in the second period to have the Wild tap out by the second intermission. While the Stars couldn't stick the landing for the shutout in the third, they finally won a game to end the losing streak. Stars' fans wanted them to win before going into the All-Star break to snap the losing streak. Check out the highlights from the game below.
Down on the Farm: Save of the season?
Matt Murray probably made ESPN's Top Ten Plays with his highlight reel save against the Firebirds Saturday night. The Firebirds had a wide-open shot that would have resulted in a goal 98% of the time. Murray got over with his stick and poked it away from the net. Jake Oettinger was one proud Papa seeing that goal in Dallas. Oettinger wouldn't mind having Murray as his backup next season if Wedgewood signs elsewhere.
Down on the Farm: Never tell Stankoven the odds
It looked like the Texas Stars were about to head to a shootout on Star Wars night against the Firebirds. However, Logan "Han Solo" Stankoven didn't want to be reminded about the odds as he scored the game-winning goal for a 4-3 win. Stankoven did take a cheap shot from one of the Firebirds after the goal, but he was fine. With that goal, he became the first player in the AHL to make it to 50 points this season. AHL coaches are counting down the days until he is in the NHL with Dallas.
Down on the Farm: Upcoming Schedule
The Texas Stars have two more games before the AHL All-Star break. They will host two home games against the Bakersfield Condors this weekend in Cedar Park. Then Neil Graham will board a plane with Logan Stankoven, Mavrik Bourque, and Matej Blumel to San Jose for the All-Star festivities. Make sure you follow both Blackout Dallas on Facebook and Twitter for updates on them in San Jose.