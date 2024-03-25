Down on the Farm: Texas Stars deal with defensive issues on the West Coast last week
The Texas Stars dealt with defensive issues on the West Coast this past week. No matter how many goals they scored, they would give up twice that to their opponents. Making the AHL Playoffs might be dwindling. Here's more in this week's Down on the Farm.
By Brian Sweet
The Texas Stars had another week to forget about this past week. They packed their bags and headed to the West Coast for games against the Coachella Valley Fire Birds and San Diego Gulls. They did manage to win a point against the Firebirds, so not all was lost on this road trip. The Stars must figure out their issues quickly, or they will be on the golf course during the AHL playoffs. Here's more from this past week in Down on the Farm.
Down on the Farm: Receiving a point in Coachella
The only thing good that happened this past week for the Texas Stars was they got a point at Coachella Valley for making it to overtime. Mavrik Bourque has had to carry the offense since Logan Stankoven was promoted to the NHL. Ever since Stankoven was promoted to the NHL, the offense has vanished. They have ten games to turn it around, or they will be at the driving range in mid-April. Hopefully, returning home will spark the team to secure a playoff spot in the AHL Playoffs.
Down on the Farm: Mavrik Bourque
Mavrik Bourque will not be returning next season to the Texas Stars. He has 25 goals and 44 assists at this point in the season. He scored two goals out on the West Coast against the Gulls. He currently leads the league in points with 69 points. The only reason he's in the AHL right now is because there is no room on the Dallas Stars' roster. Jim Nill will make room for him on the NHL roster this offseason. It's a great day to be a Dallas Stars fan with how bright their future is.
Down on the Farm: Throw in the towel Tulsa
The Tulsa Oilers want to forget their recent game against the Idaho Steelheads. For those who didn't see on social media this weekend, the Idaho Steelheads won 10-1 against the Tulsa Oilers. I've never seen a minor league hockey score that high before. One thing that we know is we don't have to worry about the Steelheads making the playoffs since they clinched their playoff spot in the ECHL Playoffs. We will have some minor league postseason hockey to follow in April. Here are the highlights from the game below.
Down on the Farm: Upcoming Texas Stars schedule
The good thing about the remainder of the Texas Stars schedule is that they will be in Cedar Park for a bunch of those games. Those kick off later this week against the Iowa Wild. With ten games remaining in the season, every game matters. The Stars need to dig in and focus one game at a time to clinch their playoff spot. Come back next week to see how the Texas Stars did against the Iowa Wild this weekend.