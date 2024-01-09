Down on the Farm: Texas Stars had another week to forget on the road and at home
The Texas Stars had a week to forget on the road and at home, losing two out of three games. However, it was not all bad news for the Texas Stars because one of their players had a career night at the NHL level. Find out more about what happened with the Texas Stars last week.
By Brian Sweet
The Texas Stars might want to throw the tapes from last week in the trash and move on with the season. It was not a good week of hockey for the Stars, losing two out of three games. You can’t blame it all on Remi Poirier because he is holding down the fort while Matt Murray is in Dallas right now. Some defensive issues happened that need to be corrected this week. Let’s look at how the Texas Stars did last week.
Down on the Farm: Mavrik Bourque doing his thing on the ice
I don't want to sound like a broken record again, but Bourque had another great week at the AHL level. He recorded two goals and an assist this past week in the AHL. For those who are new to following the Stars, he is one of the top two prospects that the Stars have in their organization. He is close to making it to the NHL and could make it this season. Bourque can continue developing his craft with the Texas Stars in Cedar Park until he gets called up.
Down on the Farm: Defensive issues
Like their big brother up in Dallas, the Texas Stars made big defensive mistakes this week. There were a lot of turnovers in the Stars' zone and ones that turned into breakaways. This is the first time in a month that the defense has been this bad. Luckily, they have the AHL for prospects to learn from their mistakes and improve. The Stars will look at the highlights this week and correct those mistakes.
Down on the Farm: Matt Murray gets his first NHL shutout
This article was delayed to this morning because Matt Murray started between the pipes for the Dallas Stars last night. Matt Murray picked up his first career NHL shutout in the 4-0 win over the Minnesota Wild. He was out of his mind last night as he made save after save to keep Dallas in the game. Congratulations to Murray on the NHL career accomplishment. You can read the postgame article here for more on Murray's shutout.
Down on the Farm: Chicago Wolves come to town this weekend
The Texas Stars will be in Cedar Park again this weekend as they host the Chicago Wolves. The Wolves have been a pain for the Stars this season. They lost to the Wolves last week on the road 3-2. Remi Poirier will more than likely start both games this weekend. Find out if the Stars can get revenge on the Wolves in the next Down on the Farm report.