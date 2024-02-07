Down on the Farm: Texas Stars have a great showing at the AHL All-Star Game
While the Texas Stars didn't go into the AHL All-Star break with a winning streak, they sent three players to the game. Logan Stankoven, Mavrik Bourque, and Matej Blumel joined their head coach, Neil Graham, at the game to award them for their effort in the first half of the season. Find out more about the AHL All-Star game and their upcoming games this week.
By Brian Sweet
While the Texas Stars didn't defend their home ice against the Bakersfield Condors this past weekend, they had a great start to their week. Logan Stankoven, Mavrik Bourque, and Matej Blumel joined their head coach, Neil Graham, at the 2024 All-Star game in San Jose. All three of the Texas Stars' top three players and their head coach deserved to be rewarded for their hard work in the first half of the season. Here's more on the All-Star game and the upcoming games this weekend in this edition of Down on the Farm.
Down on the Farm: AHL Skills competition
Matej Blumel kicked off the skills competition in the fastest skater competition. Blumel would finish with a time of 13.6 seconds. However, that wasn't enough as Hersey Bears Ethen Frank finished with 13.3 seconds and would win the competition.
Blumel would then compete in the hardest shot competition. He registered a 93 MPH slapshot that would look painful to block. He would end up losing that competition as well. Blumel warmed up the crowd before Stankoven and Bourque competed in the accuracy shot competition.
Stankoven showed off his accuracy in the accuracy shooting competition. While he didn't win, he showed that he was pretty accurate in hitting two of the targets. It didn't surprise me how good he did because he can pick any part of the net to shoot at and score.
Bourque and Stankoven finished up the skills competition in the breakaway challenge where both of them scored. Bourque would get the goalie to bite and score over his glove. Stankoven would go five-hole on his attempt and score. You can check out both of their goals below.
While the Central Division didn't win the All-Star game the next day after the Skills Competition, all four representatives from the Texas Stars represented the Dallas Stars organization with class. Now it's time to refocus for the next half of the season.
Down on the Farm: Upcoming Schedule
Just like their NHL affiliate, the Dallas Stars, the Texas Stars will start on the road after the All-Star break. They will start in Rockford, taking on the IceHogs on Friday night. They will then travel to Milwaukee to take on the Admirals on Saturday. They will wrap up their three-game road trip with another stop in Rockford to take on the IceHogs next Tuesday. Find out how the Texas Stars did in the next edition of Down on the Farm.