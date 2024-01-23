Down on the Farm: Texas Stars losing streak grows increases to six straight games
The Texas Stars' losing streak increased to six after not staying out of the penalty box. This is the longest losing streak the Texas Stars are currently on this season. Can the prospects find a way to break the streak soon? Find out more below in this week's Down on the Farm article.
By Brian Sweet
When you are in the middle of a losing streak, it's hard to stop it. That is currently what is going on with the Texas Stars right now. They are in the middle of a six-game losing streak that started two weeks ago. They lost twice to the Milwaukee Admirals this past weekend and last night to the Iowa Wild. Both teams had excellent game plans against the Stars. Here is what went wrong this weekend in Down on the Farm.
Down on the Farm: Special Teams
It seems special teams are the Achilles'' heel for the Texas Stars. On Friday night against the Admirals, the Stars gave up two power-play goals and had six opportunities on the power play they didn't score on. It was the same thing on Saturday, the Stars had to kill six penalties and didn't score on seven power plays. Last night, the Stars gave up two power-play goals, including the game-winner. Once the Texas Stars figure out their special teams problem, they should get back to winning.
Down on the Farm: Logan Stankoven
Logan Stankoven is bound to get some playing time with the Dallas Stars soon if he continues to score. He recorded two goals and two assists this weekend, moving him into first place with the most points in the AHL. I feel like a broken record saying this, but he is ready for a couple of games in Dallas. Stars' fans probably won't see him in Dallas until the Texas Stars are done with the season. Stankoven will be a force in a Victory Green sweater soon.
Down on the Farm: Victory Green Squadron standing by
The Texas Stars have one more game in Iowa against the Wild on Wednesday night. They return home for a weekend series against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. On Friday night, it will be the annual Star Wars night, where the Texas Stars will wear their Victory Green Squadron uniforms. It will be interesting to see if the Texas Stars can snap their losing streak this week. Find out if they snapped it next week on the next Down on the Farm article.