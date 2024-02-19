Down on the Farm: Texas Stars put the "L" in Iowa Wild this weekend
By Brian Sweet
The Texas Stars returned to Cedar Park after taking a beating on the road last week. They needed to play on home ice to get them back on track. They took care of the Iowa Wild this weekend, winning both games. Multiple prospects chipped in on offense to move up to second place in the Central Division. While the road to first place seems daunting, you don't know what could happen. Here's how the Texas Stars did this weekend in this edition of Down on the Farm.
Down on the Farm: Texas takes care of the Wild
The Texas Stars took care of business against the Iowa Wild this weekend. It took a period to get the offense going for Texas last Friday night. Multiple players chipped in on offense to beat the Iowa Wild 6-4. Saturday was a little close for comfort as the Stars squeaked by the Wild 3-2. Logan Stankoven, Mavrik Bourque, and Fredrik Karlstrom were the goal scorers on Saturday. The Texas Stars are now in second place, 14 points behind the Milwaukee Admirals in the Central Division.
Down on the Farm: Blumel called up to the Dallas Stars
It's been a while since the Dallas Stars have promoted a prospect to the NHL. Blumel was called up last night after it was announced that Evgenii Dadonov was placed on the LTIR. Blumel will get some playing time over the next two weeks while Dadonov heals back in Dallas. Blumel is also in the final year of his entry-level contract. How well he plays while with Dallas could determine whether the Stars re-sign him this offseason. The Stars will need him with the teams they play against later this month.
Down on the Farm: Upcoming opponents
The Texas Stars are heading north again after defending home ice this weekend. They will take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday. They are the Detroit Red Wings AHL affiliate. They will travel back to Rockford again to take on the IceHogs on Friday. The Stars then hop on a plane back up to Grand Rapids again to take on the Griffins Saturday night. Check Blackout Dallas's social media for updates on the Texas Stars later this week.