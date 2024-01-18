Dreams and Nightmares 3.0: Dallas Stars take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars begin their final road trip before the All-Star Break in the City of Brotherly Love. They will be taking on the Philadelphia Flyers, and it will be an early puck drop for the viewers in Texas. This is not the Flyers that teams used to walk all over in the past. This year's team has a solid roster and can take down the best teams in this league. This will not be an easy cakewalk for the Stars like in the past. Here are the three keys of the game for tonight's matchup against the Flyers
Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Preview: 3. Keep the lines the same as last game
If it isn't broken, don't fix it. After having a staggering offense the last couple of weeks, Dallas Stars Head Coach Pete DeBoer shuffled the lines up on Tuesday night. It worked as multiple lines scored and had goals from players in scoring droughts. Wyatt Johnston looks like he drank too many Red Bulls next to Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz. It will be interesting to see if the new lines can do well against a better opponent tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Preview: 2. Shut down Travis Konecny
The Dallas Stars have one player they must stop on the Flyers, Travis Konecny. Konecny has 21 goals and 19 assists midway through the season and will look to add more against Jake Oettinger. He cannot touch the puck in the Stars' zone, especially not near Oettinger. If he tries to park it in front of the net for rebounds, box him out. If the Stars can shut down Konecny tonight, they should start their road trip with two points.
Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Preview: 1. Set Wyatt free on the top line
I mentioned this above, but the Stars should keep Johnston on the top line tonight. He looked good against the Kings with Hintz and Robertson. This line has the potential to be just as good as Pavelski and Sons. Johnston couldn't score a goal when he was with Jamie Benn and Evgenii Dadonov for most of the season. If Johnston thrives on the top line tonight, the Stars will beat the Flyers on the road.