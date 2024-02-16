Dutchy's Revenge: Dallas Stars overpower Nashville Predators 9-2
The Dallas Stars got their revenge on the Nashville Predators this evening. If you remember the last game against Nashville, the Predators ran up the score at the American Airlines Center. The Stars returned the favor tonight, beating Nashville 9-2. Here are the three takeaways from the blowout win tonight.
By Brian Sweet
After tonight's landslide victory against the Nashville Predators, the moms are welcome to return for the playoff run later this season. Stars' fans are wondering what got into the guys tonight as they overpowered the Nashville Predators 9-2 tonight.
It all started with Sam Steel 30 seconds into the game. After that, the Stars slaughtered them. It was probably the first complete game they had played in weeks. Jake Oettinger also made history, winning his seventh consecutive game, becoming the first Stars goalie since Kari Lehtonen in 2011-12. Here are the three takeaways from the win over the Nashville Predators.
Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 3. Best first period this season
Whenever you allow your opponent one shot on goal in a period, that's a win for your team. The Stars outshot the Predators 18-1 in the first period while adding four goals. It was the best first period the Stars have had all season. I loved seeing all the Otter taking a nap Gifs on Twitter while writing this article. Oettinger played only a period tonight with how the Stars played in the opening frame. Let's hope the Stars have more of these periods for the upcoming road trip.
Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 2. Everyone getting in on the scoring
The Stars got their frustrations out tonight against the Predators for the last matchup. They got goals from a lot of people tonight. Steel, Smith, Seguin, Dellandrea, Heiskanen, Duchene, and Johnston all contributed goals against the Predators. It's something that has been missing from the offense recently. Lately, the Stars hoped Seguin's line would carry the offense. They didn't have to do that with all the lines contributing tonight. This needs to continue with the road trip next week.
Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 1. Forcing the Predators into embarrassing territory
The Stars did something the city of Nashville will remember for the rest of their lives. The Stars scored nine goals tonight. That's the most goals that the Predators have given up in franchise history. That should teach them not to run up the score at the American Airlines Center again. Also, that is how you get your revenge on a divisional opponent. It was an outstanding win for the Stars tonight as they return home to take on the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday afternoon.