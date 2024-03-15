Emotions from Tuesday night linger as the New Jersey Devils beat the Stars 6-2
The Dallas Stars felt the emotions from Tuesday night's game against the Panthers. The Stars fell flat after the first period in the 6-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils tonight. Here are the three takeaways from the game tonight against the Devils.
By Brian Sweet
I don't even know where to begin with this postgame article. So many things went wrong tonight for the Dallas Stars. It all started when Miro Heiskanen deflected the puck into the Stars' net. Jake Oettinger wasn't even sharp tonight. The Stars continued to feel the emotions from Tuesday's loss to the Panthers in the 6-2 loss against the New Jersey Devils. Something has to change before the playoffs begin in mid-April. Here are the three takeaways from the loss against the Devils.
Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Recap: 3. Oettinger
I mentioned on Twitter that Oettinger must go to a sports psychologist. He's given up eight goals in the last two games. While the sub-par defense has somewhat contributed to that, that's not the trend that you want going into the playoffs shortly.
He also needs to meet with Ben Bishop. It's okay to meet with a former goalie for advice and help. We need the Oettinger that got us to the Western Conference Finals last season. Until he gets his head straightened out, Wedgewood needs to take over in between the pipes.
Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Recap: 2. Defense
Dallas Stars Head Coach Pete DeBoer must change the defensive pairings after tonight. If the pairings have given up nine goals in the last two games, something must change on Saturday. If that means Miro Heiskanen and Chris Tanev paired together, I'm all for it. The Los Angeles Kings will have a feast if the Stars keep the same pairings on Saturday night. If DeBoer keeps the same pairings for Saturday night, they might as well give the Colorado Avalanche the divisional title.
Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Recap: 1. Offense can't stop after the second period
The Stars' offense can't stop producing goals after the first period. You would think they would have learned their lesson from Tuesday's game. That means the Stars must score goals in the second and third periods. They can't stop after the first period and say, "Otter has it from here." They must crash the net and make their opponent's goaltender feel the pressure. The fact Jake Allen felt right at home tonight after the first period is something to be worried about. The Stars will return Saturday night as they take on the Kings at the American Airlines Center.