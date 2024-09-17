Esa Lindell signs 5-year extension with the Dallas Stars

The #TexasHockey signed 30 y/o LD Esa Lindell to 5 year $5.25M Cap Hit extension



Yr 1 4M Salary & 2.5M Signing Bonus

Yr 2 4M & 2.5M SB

Yr 3 4.25M & 1M SB

Yr 4 4M

Yr 5 4M



Years 1-3 no trade clause. Years 4-5 20 team no trade list



Rep’d by Markus Lehto @wassermanhockey…