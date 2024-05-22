Father Time: Is time is running out for Benn, Pavelski, and others?
By Brian Sweet
Many players have played 15+ seasons and never lifted the Stanley Cup above their heads. Joe Pavelski is one of the few players who remain in the playoffs and hasn't done that yet. With him about to enter his 40s, time is running out for him to lift the Stanley Cup. There are other Stars' players such as Matt Duchene, Jamie Benn, Ryan Suter, and others who look to lift the Cup for the first time. This season might be their best shot to lift the Cup.
The Stars felt like they could have gone all the way if they hadn't run into the Vegas Golden Knights last season. They would have gone up against an injured Florida Panthers team and could have won the series in five games. However, Jake Oettinger was injured and out of gas, and you could tell throughout the series he wasn't the vintage Oettinger in the first two rounds against Minnesota and Seattle.
The Stars knew they had a short window of contending for the Stanley Cup and didn't waste any time this past offseason. The Stars got a gift from the hockey gods when Matt Duchene was bought out from his former team. He was the leading scorer last season, and hockey fans were shocked when he became a free agent. Jim Nill didn't waste any time bringing him in, and he has been a good veteran for the Stars this season.
Tyler Seguin has benefited from playing with Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment this season. His offense returned to the level where it was when he was a young player. The Stars would not be in the position that they are in today without his scoring contributions. Wyatt Johnson and Logan Stankoven have also contributed to returning to the Western Conference Finals. Johnston scored over 30 goals in his second season in the NHL.
Pavelski will be an unrestricted free agent after this season, and whether he will return for another season is up in the air. Duchene is in the same boat as him since he's also on a one-year deal. Jamie Benn and Ryan Suter's contracts are about up as well. This could all be their last shot to win the Cup in a Stars' uniform. My only question to them is, "What will you do with your second opportunity?" Watch another team win the Cup, or will you seize the golden opportunity yourselves? It's all up to these players since they're only eight victories away from possibly lifting the Stanley Cup for the first time.