Former Stars goalie prospect gets the last laugh against his former organization
I've mentioned before that the Texas Stars had issues against the Chicago Wolves, and they didn't go away this weekend. Chicago went into Cedar Park and swept the Texas Stars this past weekend. A former Stars goalie prospect got revenge against the organization that signed him to an entry-level contract. Find out which goalie I'm referencing in this week's Down on the Farm article.
By Brian Sweet
The Texas Stars had a weekend to forget about against the Chicago Wolves. This past weekend was a doozy, as the Stars were outplayed. It was a weekend full of mistakes in which Adam Scheel showed the Stars' organization that he should have been re-signed to another deal. While writing this article, he was officially announced as the AHL's Player of the Week, stopping 56-58 shots against his former team.
Give credit to the Wolves for dominating the Stars in all aspects of the game this weekend. I hope that Stars' fans enjoyed Murray on Saturday night because he might be on his way back to Dallas. Let's discuss what happened this weekend below.
Down on the Farm: Staying out of the penalty box
Penalties were the main thing that drove me insane following the Texas Stars this past weekend. The Stars had ten penalties in two games against Wolves. Luckily, the Stars only allowed one power-play goal this weekend, which is good. However, ten penalties in two games is unacceptable. Going on the penalty kill takes away from scoring goals. If the Texas Stars want to win their division, they must stay out of the penalty box.
Down on the Farm: Matt Murray going back to Dallas
I'm sure the fans in Cedar Park were happy to see Matt Murray again. Murray was in Dallas for a month to back up Scott Wedgewood when Jake Oettinger was out. However, it looks like he might be going back to Dallas tomorrow. Wedgewood left the game on Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks after a similar save Oettinger made in December. We don't know the severity of the injury yet, but Murray might be making that trip up I-35 tomorrow to back up Oettinger.
Down on the Farm: Upcoming schedule
The Texas Stars hit the road this week as they travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to take on the Admirals. They are the AHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators. They will be playing on Friday and Saturday night. Hopefully, the Texas Stars take what they learned from this past weekend and improve this coming weekend. We will post the recap on how they did in Milwaukee on Blackout Dallas.