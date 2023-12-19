Going Forward: How Dallas makes up for injuries & defensive woes

As Jake Oettinger slowly limped off the ice and the Stars were staring down the barrel of an 0-2 deficit, the collective heart of the Dallas contingent sunk. Despite a recent statistical slump, Jake Oettinger is the type of goalie that you want starting 9 times out of 10. Sticking Wedgewood behind a defense group that has shown glaring flaws as of late seemed to indicate that Ottawa would escape with 2 points. To the Stars' credit, what unraveled next is what will serve as the blueprint for success in the immediate future.