How to handle Jake Oettinger's workload during February's tough schedule
Jake Oettinger represented the Stars' organization at the 2024 NHL All-Star game in Toronto. Now that the game is over, it's time to get back to winning the Central Division. When you look at the February schedule, it could be a long month for the Stars. With only four home games and a stretch of games against the elite of the Eastern Conference, the Stars need to manage Oettinger's workload this month. Here is how the Stars should go about handling his workload during February.
Jake Oettinger Workload: Why is it important to mange his workload?
Dallas needs to manage his workload because he was injured earlier in the season. If you remember that long month where Oettinger was out due to the lower body injury, the Stars don't want it to happen again. By not having Oettinger play tons of games in a row this month, the Stars can get the best out of him without him getting hurt again. With how Scott Wedgewood has played this season, the Stars can use him when Oettinger needs a break.
Jake Oettinger Workload: Eastern Conference stretch of games
Midway through February, the Stars will take on the best of the Eastern Conference. They will be taking on the Boston Bruins, the New York Rangers, and the Carolina Hurricanes twice this month. The Stars need to look at the schedule and pick which games Oettinger sits out. The Stars will not see these teams for the remainder of the year and could steal two points with Wedgewood. The season could be over if Oettinger gets injured and is out for the remainder of the year.
Jake Oettinger Workload: Conclusion
If the Stars want to come away with the best scenario this month, they need to use Wedgewood as much as possible. They know Oettinger will beg to play against the best of the Eastern Conference, but he needs to look at the bigger picture.
The Stars need him healthy if the Stars want to make another deep run in the playoffs this season. Wedgewood has been great here and there this season against tough teams. If the Stars can manage Oettinger's workload this month, they should be in a great position to have a deep run in the playoffs this season.