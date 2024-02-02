How to watch Jake Oettinger participate in the 2024 NHL All-Star game this weekend
Jake Oettinger will represent the Dallas Stars at the 2024 NHL All-Star game this weekend. This is his first selection to the All-Star game. There will be a lot of chances to watch him participate in the festivities this weekend. Here is how you can catch Jake Oettinger on TV this weekend.
By Brian Sweet
We are officially at the NHL All-Star game part of the season, and the Dallas Stars have one representative at the game this year. Jake Oettinger is the lone representative of the Stars organization. This will be his first time at the NHL All-Star game selection. The NHL selected him to represent the Stars. Every team will have at least one representative at the game this season. Here is how you can check out Jake Oettinger on TV this weekend as the festivities get underway.
Jake Oettinger at the NHL All-Star game: Which team will he play on?
The NHL had their NHL All-Star game draft last night, and Oettinger was drafted 10th overall. He will be playing for Team Matthews and celebrity captain Justin Bieber. He will play with Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and Morgan Rielly. Igor Shesterkin will be the other goaltender on Team Matthews. It looks like a star-studded lineup compared to the other teams. You can check out the full roster Oettinger will be playing with here.
Jake Oettinger at the NHL All-Star game: NHL Skills Competition
Oettinger will be taking part in the Skills competition tomorrow night. You can catch it on ESPN or ESPN+ at 6:00 PM tonight. He will be a part of the Honda/Hyundai NHL One-on-One competition. The top eight players will select the goalie they want to go up against for the final event. Oettinger will have a chance to win $100,000 if he makes the most saves during the event. That would be a nice bonus for his upcoming wedding or honeymoon.
Jake Oettinger at the NHL All-Star game: NHL All-Star Game
The final chance to check out Oettinger is tomorrow during the All-Star Game on Saturday at 2 PM CT on ABC. Oettinger will be suiting up for Team Matthews as they look to win a million dollars to split amongst themselves. It will be the 3-on-3 format like last year, and Oettinger should play at least half a game. If they win their first game, Oettinger might get more playing time in the championship.
