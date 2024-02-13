Hurricane Weather Warning: Severe Hurricane weather in the Dallas Metroplex tonight
The Dallas Stars return home for a quick pit stop against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes will be a tough Eastern Conference team to go up against tonight. They were in the Eastern Conference Finals last season. I expect them to give the Stars a run for their money tonight. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Hurricanes.
By Brian Sweet
Tonight, Pete Delkus better lose the blazer and get ready because there will be "severe weather in town." The Carolina Hurricanes slowly into town to take on the Dallas Stars. They are on a two-game winning streak going into the game against Dallas tonight, recently beating the New Jersey Devils. These Hurricanes were in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, so this will be a challenging matchup tonight at the American Airlines Center. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Hurricanes.
Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Preview: 3. Get that early cushion
I don't want to sound like a broken record, but for this game, I need to. The Stars must get an early lead against the Hurricanes in the first period. The Hurricanes have an outstanding third-period offense, and the last thing the Stars need is to go into the final period only up one goal.
The Stars have two periods to build that cushion against the Hurricanes. Having a three-goal lead going into the final frame should do the trick tonight. If the Stars can get that cushion against the Hurricanes going into the final frame, the Stars should win on home ice tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Preview: 2. Shut down Sebastian Aho
The Stars need to target the eye of the hurricane tonight, and Sebastian Aho is that person. Aho has 19 goals and 38 assists going into tonight's match-up against the Stars. He is a player you can't allow to touch the puck in your zone. He definitely cannot have the puck around Jake Oettinger tonight because he is a crafty scorer. If the Stars want to win, he must have a bad game tonight. If the Stars can shut him down on home ice, they should come away with two points tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Preview: 2. Score on the power play
One thing that drove fans up the wall from the win on Saturday afternoon against the Canadiens was the Stars didn't score a power play goal. The Stars had six opportunities to punish the Canadiens, and instead, the Stars forgave them by not scoring.
That can't happen against the Hurricanes tonight because every chance to score a goal counts. This is a good Hurricanes team, and the Stars must take advantage of every power play tonight. If the Stars can take advantage of the power play, they should beat the Hurricanes on home ice.