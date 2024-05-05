It all comes down to the game seven showdown at the AAC
By Brian Sweet
The Stars have been in a lot of battles this season. They have taken on some of the toughest teams across the NHL. The Stars find themselves in one of the biggest battles all season. They will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in game seven at the American Airlines Center later tonight. It will be a battle for 60+ minutes, and the team with the most points at the end of the game will advance to the Western Conference Semifinals. Both teams will show emotion as they try to extend their season by seven more games.
Pete DeBoer is not a stranger to game sevens in the playoffs. He has a 7-0 record for game sevens in his coaching career. The Stars were in a game-seven situation last season against the Seattle Kraken at the American Airlines Center. If you remember, Wyatt Johnston scored the game-winning goal against the Kraken and advanced to the Western Conference Finals. It's up to the Stars to advance to the next round. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Golden Knights.
Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights: 3. Intensity level
The Stars must come out of the gate aggressively and put the game away early like the Golden Knights did last season. They won't wait for the Stars to make the first move and hope to get inside Jake Oettinger's mind. The Stars must get inside Adin Hill's mind instead by attacking the net and not passing the puck a thousand times before a shot attempt. Whoever wins the first period might end up winning game seven. If the Stars can dominate the first period, they should advance to the second round of the playoffs.
Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights: 2. No mercy defense
The Stars must bring the defense tonight and shut down every Golden Knights player that takes the ice. Everyone will look to be the game-seven hero and help the Golden Knights advance to the second round of the NHL playoffs. There should be no mercy when the Golden Knights are in the Stars' zone. Stars must check everyone cleanly and clear the puck out of the zone. If the Stars can shut down the Golden Knights offense tonight, they should advance to the second round of the playoffs.
Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights: 1. Help Sir Otter of Dallas out
The last key of the game tonight is to help out Oettinger and score some goals. I don't care which player puts the puck in the back of the net for Dallas. He stood on his head during game six, and no one scored a goal to give him some help. I'm sure Oettinger will stand on his head again tonight to give Dallas a shot at advancing to the second round of the playoffs. If Jake Oettinger gets some help from his teammates tonight, the Stars should eliminate the defending Stanley Cup Champions.