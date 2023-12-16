Jake Oettinger's lower-body injury against the Senators raises questions moving forward
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars were very fortunate to not have many injuries last season. However, the injury bug struck Jake Oettinger in the first period as he left the game hobbling to the bench. Scott Wedgewood immediately got his helmet and stick and entered the game. Later on during the game, the Stars announced Oettinger would be out for the remainder of the game with a lower-body injury.
It's going to be a big challenge for the Stars with Oettinger out. With the way the Stars' defense is currently playing right now, you begin to wonder how many games they will win with Oettinger out. The Stars are on their way to St. Louis to take on the Blues tomorrow night and I'm sure you all have a bunch of questions. Let's take a look at what will happen tomorrow night in St. Louis with Oettinger's injury.
Jake Oettinger Injury: What will happen tomorrow night?
Personally, Wedgewood will more than likely start tomorrow night and Remi Poirier will back him up. Matt Murray is currently in the game tonight for the Texas Stars and will be exhausted. Poirier is well-rested and should be on his way to St. Louis tomorrow morning. Poirier is 6-2-2 this season with a .907 save percentage with the Texas Stars. He is the short-term option if Oettinger's injury is just a stinger and out a couple of weeks.
Jake Oettinger Injury: What happens if really bad news is announced?
If the Stars get some really bad news after Oettinger gets looked at by the doctors, a trade needs to happen. Poirier and Murray are not ready to be long-term NHL backups in my opinion and the Stars need to find a veteran goalie. Here is where the Arizona Coyotes come into this situation. They are currently trying to trade Karel Vejmelka and the Stars could use a proven NHL veteran to back up Wedgewood long-term. I know he's making around 3 million this year but if the Stars want to continue to compete for the Stanley Cup this season, they need to make the trade for him.
Jake Oettinger Injury: Final thoughts
Injuries happen in sports and the Stars were lucky to avoid them most of last season. With Oettinger leaving the game tonight, the Stars need to find a way to help out Wedgewood until Oettinger is healthy again. Personally, Oettinger pushed coming back too early from that offseason surgery he had and he might have made it worse. They need to remain focused for the third period tonight and win until Oettinger is completely healthy again.