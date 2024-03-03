Jamie Benn redeems himself with the game-winning goal in the shootout tonight
The Dallas Stars started their March schedule by hosting the San Jose Sharks at the American Airlines Center on Saturday night. The Sharks would not give in to the amount of shots the Stars gave them tonight. Tonight's game had to be settled with a shootout since both teams would not budge. Jamie Benn would score the game-winning goal in the shootout, as the Stars won 3-2 over the Sharks.
By Brian Sweet
That was probably not how the Dallas Stars wanted to win tonight's game. The history of getting stonewalled by AHL goalies almost continued tonight as the Sharks started their AHL goaltender, Magnus Chrona. Jamie Benn redeemed himself for his OT blunder the other night in the 3-2 win against the Sharks. This is not how the Stars wanted to start the month of March as they look to protect the top spot in the Central Division, but it's the way hockey goes some nights. Here are the three takeaways from the OT win against the San Jose Sharks.
Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Recap: 3. The Stars and playing down to AHL goalies
I don't know what it is with the Stars playing against AHL goalies, but it's not good. The Stars could not find the back of the net against Magnus Chrona tonight. It should have been a massive blowout with Chrona's .724 save percentage. The Sharks might as well give him another start on Tuesday night when they host the Stars in San Jose. The Stars need to play better against AHL goalies, even though they won tonight. Don't be surprised if Chrona is playing again on Tuesday night.
Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Recap: 2. Give Sharks credit for shutting down Jamie Benn's line tonight
You have to tip your cap to your opponent some nights, and tonight was one of those nights. The Sharks were able to shut down Jamie Benn's line from taking over tonight's game. That's pretty impressive since the Sharks don't have many games to create a scouting report on Stankoven. He won't be able to score every night in the NHL, and it will be a great lesson for him tonight. Let's see if Stankoven can start another scoring streak Tuesday night in San Jose.
Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Recap: 1. Creating quality shots
The Stars must get back to creating quality shots on goal. The Stars outshot the Sharks 38-23 in the second period and found themselves trailing into the final 20 minutes of the game. It's nice getting the puck to the front of the net, but the Stars need to create quality chances with those shots. The Stars must work on it during March in preparation for the playoffs. The Stars travel to California as they begin a road trip in San Jose on Tuesday night.