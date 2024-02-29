Jim Nill Does Not Like Where His Team Is At: Stars trade for defenseman Chris Tanev
After last night's loss to the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill did not like where his team is at. Nill addressed the defensive issues by trading for Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev. He provides a massive upgrade to the defense, which has been a weakness of the Stars this season. Here is more on the trade and whether there are any other trades down the road.
By Brian Sweet
Last night, the Stars decided it was time and traded for Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev. He will upgrade the defense and upgrade an issue the Stars have had this season. Here's more on Chris Tanev and what he brings to the Stars.
Dallas Stars Chris Tanev Trade: Trade Details
Here is how the trade breaks down:
Dallas receives: defenseman Chris Tanev (75% retained) and goaltender Cole Brady
Calgary receives: Artem Grushnikov, Stars 2024 second round pick, conditional 2026 3rd round pick
Devils receives: Stars 2026 fourth round pick
Dallas Stars Chris Tanev Trade: How does it help Dallas?
Chris Tanev upgrades the defense that the Stars have been lacking this season. He will clear out the front of the net, and no one is standing near Jake Oettinger. Tanev is the type of player that will use his body to block shots. He is currently second in the NHL this season with 171 blocked shots.
It also allows Miro Heiskanen to return to the left side of the Stars if Tanev gets partnered with him. Tanev and Ryan Suter could be a pairing option as well. You can expect Tanev to be on the penalty kill. Tanev also gives the Stars some muscle for the postseason.
Dallas Stars Chris Tanev Trade: Will he be playing tonight?
Chris Tanev won't make it to Dallas in time for tonight's game against the Winnipeg Jets. The Stars must find a way to ground the Jets without Tanev checking players into the boards. However, he should be in the lineup on Saturday night against the San Jose Sharks. It will be interesting to see how Tanev quickly builds chemistry with the Stars before the playoffs.
Dallas Stars Chris Tanev Trade: Future trades/conclusion
This was a great trade by Jim Nill that needed to happen. The Stars got the top defenseman at the deadline 75% retained without giving up Mavrik Bourque, Logan Stankoven, or Lian Bichsel. This trade deserves another NHL GM of the Year award if the Stars go on another deep playoff run this season.
Something tells me that Nill isn't done making moves before the deadline. He might try to see if he can get another defenseman like Sean Walker. Even if Tanev only plays for the Stars for the remainder of the season, Nill made a trade that needed to happen for another deep playoff run this year.