La Révolution française : les Canadiens de Montréal volent deux points aux Stars
I hoped the Dallas Stars would be back down to earth against the Montreal Canadiens last night after the 8-1 victory on New Year's Eve. I was wrong because the Canadiens took advantage of the Stars' mistakes all night. The Stars lost 4-3 and fell to third place in the Central Division. Here are the three takeaways from last night's game against the Canadiens.
By Brian Sweet
In the back of my mind, I hoped the Dallas Stars would be back down to earth against the Montreal Canadiens after that 8-1 landslide against the Chicago. Unfortunately, I was completely wrong about that because the Canadiens stole two points from the Dallas Stars last night. The Stars lost by a final score of 4-3 after their valiant comeback in the third period came up short. The Stars got off to a quick start as Jamie Benn scored the first goal in 11 seconds. That was the sixth-fastest goal in Dallas Stars history. Let's look at the three takeaways from the loss against the Canadiens.
Récapitulatif des Stars de Dallas contre les Canadiens de Montréal : 3. La défense des Stars était partout en première période
The Stars' defense had issues in the first period against the Canadiens. Montreal's precision passing caused the Stars' defense to collapse in their zone, which turned into goals for them. I cannot believe the Stars left Nick Suzuki wide open in his office. I even mentioned in the pregame article that you can't allow him that much space. The Stars have gotten to tighten the defense against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.
Récapitulatif des Stars de Dallas contre les Canadiens de Montréal : 2. La pénalité de quatre minutes de Jamie Benn pour bâton élevé en troisième période a tué le match
Jamie Benn's penalty in the third period was a game-killer last night. Killing a four-minute penalty when you trail in a game is not ideal. It took away from the Stars' offense getting warm early in the third period. If Benn didn't commit that penalty tonight, the Stars might have pulled off that comeback. The only thing the Stars can do now is move forward and prepare for Colorado on Thursday night.
Récapitulatif des Stars de Dallas contre les Canadiens de Montréal : 1. Wyatt Johnston a finalement marqué un but
After weeks of helping his teammates find the scoresheet, Wyatt Johnston scored a goal last night. He could have had two last night with the shot attempts he had. Johnston was recently in his first long goal drought of his young NHL career. During that drought, you could see the determination in him trying to snap it. You can check out the goal below and see his smile as he ended the drought.