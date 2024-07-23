Lian Bichsel would benefit from a full season in Cedar Park
By Brian Sweet
A 6'7 defenseman doesn't grow on trees, and the Stars wasted no time drafting one back in 2022. Lian Bichsel is developing at a pace where he might make the Dallas Stars' roster out of training camp. Some Dallas Stars fans would love the Stars to slow down and develop him in Cedar Park for a season first. Thomas Harley developed in Cedar Park, so look how he turned out.
The last thing the Stars want to do is rush things and ruin his development. The Stars signed some defensemen this offseason to give Bichsel time to develop with the Texas Stars. He's only played half a season with the Stars before he opted to go back to Europe last season to play with his junior club.
Neil Graham could develop Bichsel's offensive game with an entire season in the AHL. Thomas Harley found his under a couple of seasons with Graham in Cedar Park. It wouldn't hurt to see Bichsel find more shooting spots on the ice. One thing I want to see him do next season is blast one-timers from the red circles.
The Texas Stars could experiment with that and let him find other ways to score the puck. The ice is entirely different in terms of length in the US compared to Europe. Getting used to the ice in Cedar Park would be better for him than in Dallas. Pete DeBoer doesn't have time to babysit him or teach him what to do.
The last thing why Bichsel could use an entire season with the Texas Stars is learning how to play cleanly. Bichsel is a tall teenager and can easily commit penalties. Learning how to play defense without committing penalties is something DeBoer would want him to do so he doesn't end up in the penalty box. The New York Rangers did it with Matt Rempe, with his 6'8 frame, before he was brought up to New York; however, he went to the penalty box for fighting. The cleaner Bichsel can play, the more that DeBoer would trust him with more minutes
In conclusion, the Stars don't have to rush Bichsel to the NHL level this year. With the free agent signings they made this summer, he can take all the time he needs to develop. Look at how Thomas Harley developed his game with the Texas Stars. Jim Nill and Pete DeBoer would love it if Bichsel could develop just like him. Sometimes, things are worth the wait, and Bichsel's development will be worth the wait.