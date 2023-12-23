Matt Duchene and the Dallas Stars travel to Nashville to take on the Predators
After Matt Duchene had an encore performance by scoring the OT game-winning goal against Vancouver, he will see some old friends tonight. The Dallas Stars are taking on the Nashville Predators tonight at Bridgestone Arena. I know that the Predators will give Duchene a warm welcome after he played for them last season. Duchene hopefully doesn't get caught up in the emotions and help the Stars keep pace in the Central Division.
By Brian Sweet
Matt Duchene will get a warm welcome tonight at Bridgestone Arena as the Stars take on the Predators. After coming off a big win against the Canucks on Thursday night, the Stars look to continue their winning streak. Duchene joined the Stars after the Predators bought out his contract because they wanted to go in a different direction. Hopefully, Duchene can score some goals on his former team tonight. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Predators.
Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 3. Do not give up the early goal
The Stars cannot give up the early goal like they did on Thursday night. Bridgestone Arena can energize the Predators, and I don't want to see what happens when they do. They need to shut down the Predators after the opening puck drop and take control of the game. If Tyler Seguin's line wants to drop a couple of goals, I don't mind one bit. If the Stars can take control of the game in the first period, they should be able to steal two points on the road.
Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 2. Shut down Filip Forsberg
If the Stars want to steal two points on the road tonight in Nashville, they need to stop Filip Forsberg. He has 16 goals and 22 assists so far this season and will look to add more tonight against the Stars. They need to make sure Forsberg is covered tonight on the ice. I don't want to see him add any goals or assists. If the Stars can shut Forsberg down, the Stars should come away with two points on the road.
Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 1. Let them have it
I want to see the other lines contribute to the game tonight by scoring goals. The Stars need to stop relying on Seguin's line for goals this season. Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Joe Pavelski have been quiet lately, and it's concerning. Jusse Saros will more than likely start for the Nashville Predators tonight. I would like to see the Stars chase him from the game early. If the Stars can bring the pressure and score goals, the Stars can beat the Predators tonight.