Nils Lundkvist has one more shot to stay with the Dallas Stars
By Brian Sweet
There are many storylines that Blackout Dallas will follow many storylines at training camp next month; one of them will be the future of Nils Lundkvist. The Stars traded their first-round pick a couple of years ago for the young Swedish defenseman. However, Lundkvist hasn't been up to par during the last couple of seasons. He's made multiple mistakes that have led Dallas Stars Head Coach Pete DeBoer to bench him. To summarize his performance in Dallas, he's not been up to par with the other players.
It was a confusing trade that concerned people about why Dallas Stars General Manager Nill gave up a huge asset like a first-round draft pick for such a young player. While you take risks in finding young talent to replace the veterans, the New York Rangers fleeced the Dallas Stars in that trade. Not only did the Rangers get rid of a player who requested a trade, but Lundkvist hasn't been on the ice that often since being traded to Dallas. The Stars could have used that first-round pick to get another defenseman.
D Magazine Dallas Stars Contributor David Castillo wrote about Lundkvist last summer. His opinion on the Stars not knowing what they have in Lundkvist is an informative article. He mentioned that the Stars just gave up on playing him due to all the errors he made down the stretch of the 2022-23 season. However, Lundkvist made strides to improve his body and work on those mistakes. He came to training camp last year after putting on 15 pounds of muscle.
The clock is ticking on the young Swede to prove to the Stars' front office that he belongs with this team. DeBoer has to find a way to play him and let him learn from his mistakes this season. He can't be banished to the team suite. Playing time during the regular season is the only way Lundkvist will learn from his mistakes. If he continues to make mistakes repeatedly, it might be time to try to find a trade partner for him at the trade deadline this season.
Lundkvist signed a one-year extension this summer, which puzzled people. This feels like a "last chance" contract before Nill brings up other defenseman prospects ready to earn their spot on the Stars' roster. This is why this season is so critical for Lundkvist to prove he can be the future on the Stars' blueline. He's shown flashes of brilliance here and there over the last two seasons. Now it's time to show the front office he was worth the first-round draft pick at training camp.