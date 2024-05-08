Pendulum Shift: Colorado Avalanche pull off comeback win against Stars
By Brian Sweet
That was a complete dumpsterfire last night at the American Airlines Center. That is not how you start a playoff series against your divisional foe. After getting out to a 3-0 lead last night against the Colorado Avalanche, the Stars went up in flames as they lost 4-3 last night. You cannot commit penalties against the Avalanche. They took advantage of two of their power plays last night. It's just like taking on the Vegas Golden Knights, you can't allow them to have the extra man advantage.
Now, it's not time to hit DEFCON 1 just yet, the Stars didn't win game one against the Golden Knights and still won the series. The Stars also just played on Sunday night and you could tell that they ran out of gas in the second period. That was to be expected from a team that went seven games against the defending Stanley Cup Champions. They can still comeback and win this series and it can start on Thursday night. Here are the three takeaways from last night's OT loss to the Avalanche.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 3. Special Teams
Hopefully after last night, the Stars realize they can't commit penalties against the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche were able to score on two of their power play attempts last night and it's what helped them get back into the game against the Stars. All it takes is a spark sometimes in the playoffs for a team to wake up and the power play was the spark for the Avalanche. If the Stars can stop committing stupid penalties against the Avalanche, they should be good for the rest of the series.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 2. Don't let their top two scorers score
It doesn't take a scientist to realize who the Stars needed to defend last night. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar both found the scoresheet in the loss last night for the Stars. Both players are some of the top players at their position, and are lethal with the puck on their stick. The Stars have to do a better job of shutting them down so they can't be difference-makers. Hopefully, the Stars are looking back at the tape today and seeing how they could do a better job of defending them.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 1. Roope Hintz
Roope Hintz has been a question mark during the entire playoff run so far this year. Last night was one of the worst games he's played in the playoffs. I don't know if he's playing injured or not but it's not the player that the Stars signed for eight million a year. It could also be the tinted visor that he's wearing but he has to play better in game two if the Stars want to split the first two games. The Stars don't want to go down 2-0 against the Avalanche heading back to Dallas.