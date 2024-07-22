Radek Faksa becomes the latest victim of a salary cap relief trade
By Brian Sweet
Let's discuss one of the more surprising trades that fans didn't see coming this offseason: Radek Faksa. After the career year that Faksa had last season, it looked like the Stars would let him finish out his contract next season. However, Nill saw an opportunity to move Faksa to save some money. Salary cap relief trades happen in the NHL, and unfortunately, Faksa was just another victim. Let's review other examples of salary cap relief trades and why it will be okay.
Right now, the dust is settling after the free agent frenzy, and teams are looking for ways to find cap relief. Brayden McNabb, Cody Cici, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau might be the next players to find themselves on other teams because of their team's salary cap issues. While fans are disappointed and sad to see their favorite players get traded, it's a business with GMs trying to save every penny in any way they can.
The Stars traded Radek Faksa because he will make 3.25 million in the final year of his contract. Even though he had an under-the-radar career season with the Stars, not many fourth-liners make that money. Jim Nill was able to sign Colin Blackwell to a reasonable fourth-liner contract. Blackwell will do what Faksa did for a fraction of the price. With all the money the Stars saved on Faksa this season, they could give Thomas Harley a contract extension before other teams can talk with him.
The good news about the Faksa trade is that the salary cap limit will increase in the next few seasons. It will allow the Stars to get a head start on signing the youth they currently have on the team. Wyatt Johnston, Mavrik Bourque, Logan Stankoven, and Jake Oettinger will get extensions soon. Moving Faksa allows them to get a head start, beginning with Harley.
Faksa did nothing wrong with the Dallas Stars last season. He was one of the better defenders on the team and provided quality minutes on the fourth line. The Stars' fanbase will miss him next season; however, his trade does help the Stars set up for the future. Getting the young core under contract extensions is essential to keep their Stanley Cup window open. With more contracts like Jamie Benn's expiring at the end of next season, you can expect the Stars to possibly look at moving some of them at the trade deadline next season. The future of the Dallas Stars can be bright if the front office can utilize the money they saved by trading Radek Faksa.