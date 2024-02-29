3 reasons why Chris Tanev was an epic add for the Dallas Stars
On late Wednesday night, the Dallas Stars made a sensational trade to bring in defenseman Chris Tanev in their quest to win a Stanley Cup.
Tanev was enjoying one of his best seasons ever for a so-so team
The Calgary Flames were one of those few teams that could have factored in as buyers or sellers at the 2024 trade deadline, as they only sit five points outside of a wild card behind the Los Angeles Kings and the surging Nashville Predators. However, so-so has been an accurate term to describe the organization for a while, and they made a smart move to sell.
For this so-so hockey team, Chris Tanev was putting together a remarkable season despite his age. Through 56 contests, Tanev already hit his career-high of 171 blocked shots, good for 3.05 per contest. Given how subpar Dallas has been in the defensive zone this season, Tanev’s ability to get in front of would-be shots on goal alone helps the Stars.
But blocking shots isn’t the only way Tanev helps Dallas, as he’s been causing problems for puck-carriers all season with 21 takeaways. Tanev isn’t exactly known for stealing the puck, but he’s just eight takeaways from tying a career-high in the category.
As the playoff race heats up after the trade deadline, expect to see a more aggressive version of Tanev and, therefore, more takeaways and scoring opportunities for the Stars.