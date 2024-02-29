3 reasons why Chris Tanev was an epic add for the Dallas Stars
On late Wednesday night, the Dallas Stars made a sensational trade to bring in defenseman Chris Tanev in their quest to win a Stanley Cup.
Tanev’s presence will make the lives of Stars goaltenders much easier
The 2023-24 season has not been Jake Oettinger’s best, and across his 37 appearances to date, he has not looked like a Stanley Cup-winning goaltender. Oettinger’s save percentage sits at a below-average 0.901 while his 16 quality starts gives him a subpar percentage of 0.444.
This wasn’t the season anyone following the Stars wanted to see from Oettinger, and it was clear they needed someone to help out their top netminder. You can say the same for Scott Wedgewood, their 1B, who has 27 appearances to date, a save percentage of just 0.899, and a quality starts percentage of 0.458.
One reason behind their not-so-good play comes because the Stars goaltenders are facing nearly 30 shots against per game, and that’s a number that must go down if they want to win a Cup. Tanev’s ability to block shots helps, but he can also be aggressive near the crease and box out opposing skaters looking to screen goaltenders and even deflect shots into the net.
There’s a reason why, despite Calgary having allowed 184 goals this season, Tanev’s on-ice save percentage metric sits at 91.3 and 91.7 at even strength and 5-on-5, respectively. Goaltenders have it a little easier when he’s on the ice, and that’s what he will give to the Stars.