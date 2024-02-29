3 reasons why Chris Tanev was an epic add for the Dallas Stars
On late Wednesday night, the Dallas Stars made a sensational trade to bring in defenseman Chris Tanev in their quest to win a Stanley Cup.
Tanev adds another layer of postseason experience
The Stars are no strangers to deep playoff runs, as they earned a trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2023 before losing four games to two against the Vegas Golden Knights. Dallas is also one of the NHL’s older and most experienced teams, so even without Tanev in town, they know what to expect for the playoff race and the eventual postseason.
But it never hurts to add one more layer of talent that has also seen his team trek deep into the playoffs before. Tanev has never won a Stanley Cup, but he was a force during the Vancouver Canucks playoff run in 2020 when he blocked 54 shots in 17 games and added an additional seven points.
Overall, Tanev has 41 postseason appearances on his resume, and he has more than enough experience playing “playoff hockey” even before the postseason begins. The Stars have experience, age, and even postseason experience on their side, so to stack a productive player who has been in the league since 2010-11 makes their good situation even better.
Now that Tanev is in Dallas, look for this team to allow fewer goals while they still win games with their scoring ability. And that will create mismatches for opponents as the Stars look to retake the lead in the Central Division.
