3 reasons why trading for Sean Walker would make sense for the Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars could use a lot of help defensively at the trade deadline, and someone like Sean Walker makes a lot of sense for one of the Western Conference’s best.
With 70 points on the season as of Tuesday afternoon, the Dallas Stars sit two points above their division rival, the Colorado Avalanche, and six behind the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Canucks. But with 192 goals in 52 contests, Dallas is third in the NHL in goals scored, so it’s clear they are clicking when they have the puck.
Unfortunately for the Stars, their defensive game has been so-so all year, and they must utilize the trade deadline to pick up a blueliner or a defensive forward in hopes of stopping opponents from scoring on them so often.
Sure, they are 15th and, therefore, in the top half of the league in goals allowed with 159. But if they want to take the next step and embark on a deep playoff run, they must address a blue line that only has a pair of viable players in Miro Heiskanen and Thomas Harley. So, a potential asset like Sean Walker would be a huge addition near the trade deadline should the Philadelphia Flyers end up as sellers.
Sean Walker would solidify a legitimate top-four in Dallas
While Sean Walker has floated between the second and third-pairings in Philadelphia, and he could stand to average at least another minute or two on the ice per game, he’s shown enough in Philadelphia to consistently play in the top-four if called upon. Walker’s 19:27 of average total ice time is a career-high, and he has been comfortable all season with that increased ice time.
Through 54 games, Walker is also on pace to post career-highs in points, plus-minus, shooting percentage, blocks, hits, and takeaways, so you can only wonder why he hasn’t seen the ice as often in previous stops. Put him onto a star-studded team like Dallas, and his productivity on both sides of the ice will likely increase with an even better team around him.