3 reasons why trading for Sean Walker would make sense for the Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars could use a lot of help defensively at the trade deadline, and someone like Sean Walker makes a lot of sense for one of the Western Conference’s best.
The Stars can make this trade work without moving around too many assets
While the Stars have a recent Conference Championship to their name, they failed to finish the job in 2020 and bring Dallas its second Stanley Cup. With this being potentially the best Dallas Stars team of the 2020s, they need to make a splash near or at the deadline. And with a team like the Flyers who may still be willing to sell when March 8th arrives, teams like Dallas need to be interested in such assets.
Now, if the Flyers keep winning or if general manager Daniel Briere decides to buy at the deadline and strengthen one of the 2023-24 season’s surprise teams, Walker may be off the table. But if Briere is looking to rebuild with his own young talent, then Walker will end up elsewhere.
And the Stars have enough assets to make a serious trade for the blueliner, as they possess a trio of first-round picks, plus a second in 2024, and a second in 2026. There are also a few prospects they can entice the Flyers with should Philadelphia be interested in rebuilding.
And although Dallas doesn’t have a ton of cap space to work with, Philadelphia could always retain a portion of Walker’s contract. Overall, it’s the kind of trade that the Stars can make without putting a ton of strain on moving too many players around to make room.