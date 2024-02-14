3 reasons why trading for Sean Walker would make sense for the Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars could use a lot of help defensively at the trade deadline, and someone like Sean Walker makes a lot of sense for one of the Western Conference’s best.
Walker’s play would help the Stars accumulate even more points
Sean Walker’s defensive play has helped fuel the Flyers turnaround, with an estimated 4.3 in point shares and 3.2 on the defensive side. This hasn’t just helped the Flyers sit at just 12th in the league so far with 155 goals allowed, but that play has also allowed for more chances in the offensive zone, and by extension, more unprecedented wins for Philadelphia.
Those overall points shares would rank ninth on the Stars, meaning that at the end of the day, Walker’s overall play would likely turn them into a better team overall. Walker’s presence in the offensive zone, even if it doesn’t translate to a lot of scoring, is also impactful, especially at 5-on-5. His overall zone starts this season at 5-on-5 sits at 54.0, and that’s accompanied with a Corsi For and Fenwick For percentage of 52.4 and 54.5, respectively.
With the above info, we’re seeing just how much of an impact Walker would have in the offensive zone, even if the bulk of his contributions to helping a team win comes with his defensive play. So, although his points total doesn’t reflect what he can do offensively, advanced stats tell a deeper story.
(Statistics provided by Hockey-Reference as of February 12th)