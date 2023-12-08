Relentless: Dallas Stars pull off a remarkable comeback against the Washington Capitals 5-4
The Dallas Stars needed this win to get back on track after a terrible performance in Florida. They found themselves down 3-1 in the second period, and everything looked like it was not going according to plan. However, the Stars decided they wouldn't give up until the final buzzer. They would force overtime against the Capitals after clawing back in the third period. The Stars ended up winning in a shootout and would steal two points on the road.
By Brian Sweet
I just don't even know where to begin with this postgame article. I'm happy that the Stars got the two points last night against the Washington Capitals however, I don't want this to become a habit with this team. I know the Stars can play better than they did for the first two periods. It looked like they were going through the motions out there on the ice.
The Stars found themselves down 3-1 in the second period and it looked like they were on their way to a third stright L. It almost became the first time the Stars didn't record a point in three straight games under Pete DeBoer. However, the Stars found their offensive stride in the third period and rallied to force overtime. The Stars would win 5-4 in a shootout to steal two points on the road. Here are the three takeaways from last night's game against the Capitals.
Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals Recap: 3. Defense has to clean up their act
The Stars should have not found themselves down 3-1 against the Capitals tonight. However, since Dallas Stars Jim Nill refuses to address the glaring Achilles' heel of this team, they continue to have issues shutting down their opponents. The Stars should have won that game in regulation tonight if the defense did their job against the Capitals. They allowed Dylan Strome, whom I mentioned in the pregame article, to score two goals. They need to find out what the issue is with the defense quickly.
Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals Recap: 2. Roope Hintz saved the Stars last night
You can all think Roope Hintz for last night's victory against the Capitals. If it wasn't for his two goals last night, the Stars could have been coming home empty-handed with no points. I think Hintz was the catalyst last night that kickstarted the offense when they needed some goals. Hintz has been very quiet this season in the goal department. I think we can all say that Hintz saved the Stars last night and hopefully he can continue to find the offensive dominance he had last season.
Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals Recap: 1. Stars need to change up their offensive game strategy
The one thing that I noticed last night in the third period was the fact that the Capitals knew the Stars' offense. The Capitals knew where the Stars were going to make their passes and they were able to exit the zone with the puck. I think every team in the NHL looked at the Stars' highlights over the offseason and figured out a way to slow down the offense. I know that's what opposing coaches are supposed to do but some of our top scorers are having issues scoring goals this season. Maybe a change in the offensive philosophy could do the Stars some good.