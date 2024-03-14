Return to the Land of the Thousand Lakes: Stars and Panthers set to play in Finland
After years of wondering when the Dallas Stars would be a part of the NHL Global Games, it's finally happening. The Dallas Stars and the Finish Mafia will play two regular season games in Finland against the Florida Panthers. Here's more on the news.
By Brian Sweet
After years of waiting, the Dallas Stars in the Global Games. The Dallas Stars announced they will partake in the NHL Global Series next season. They will take on the Florida Panthers on November 1st and 2nd at Tampere Nokia Arena in Finland.
The Stars and the Panthers aren't the only teams playing overseas. The Buffalo Sabres and the New Jersey Devils will play in Prague on October 4th and 5th. Seeing the Stars put on a show in front of the local hockey fans will be a sight. This a huge opportunity to grow the Dallas Stars fanbase. Let's look at more of the announcement down below.
Roope Hintz and Florida Panthers Captain Aleksander Barkov will play in their hometown, where they learned the game of hockey. It will also be a homecoming for the remainder of the Finnish Mafia. Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, and possibly Jani Hakanpaa will also get a chance to play in their home country. It will be heartwarming to show how the Finnish Mafia is growing the game of hockey in the United States.
For fans wanting to get tickets for the game, they will go on sale on March 22nd. You will have to buy the tickets from LiveNation on this website. For those fans who want to go check out the homeland of some of your favorite Stars players, this would be the perfect time to check out Finland. Renew your passports now instead of waiting until the last minute.
The Stars have deserved the opportunity to play overseas for quite some time. I'm glad the NHL is pairing up two good hockey teams to entertain the fans in Finland. I want to see a sea of victory green in Nokia Arena, cheering on the Stars to victory on both nights. In conclusion, if you don't want to miss out on this opportunity, get your tickets as soon as they go on sale. This game will probably sell out fast.