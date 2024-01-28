Riding the Harley: Dallas Stars stop the Washington Capitals comeback in overtime
The Dallas Stars had a 4-2 lead going into the final ten minutes of the third period. However, with how the Stars' defense is, a lead is never safe. The Capitals scored two goals in the final two minutes to force overtime. Enter Thomas Harley; he would score the OT game-winning goal for a second straight game as the Stars won 5-4. Here are the three takeaways from the nail-biting win over the Capitals.
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars sure like to create nail-biting games recently. The Stars ended up in overtime for a second straight game, this time against the Washington Capitals. However, all the Stars need to do is wind up Thomas Harley before overtime and let him fly. Thomas Harley would score a second straight overtime game-winning goal as the Stars beat the Capitals 5-4. The win would move the Stars into second place in the Central Division. Here are the three takeaways from the OT win against the Capitals.
Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals Recap: 3. Thomas "GOAT" Harley
Thomas Harley is having a career season after being called up late last season before the playoffs. We got a little taste of what to expect from him this season in the playoffs last year. After today's game-winning goal, Harley is tied for first in overtime goals in the NHL this season. He also became the sixth defenseman in franchise history to score 11 goals at age 22 or younger. The Stars deserve a big applause for how they handled his development through the COVID-19 days. Dallas has a Star that is growing brighter and brighter by the day.
Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals Recap: 2. Finding a way to punch back
Capitals forward Anthony Mantha scored the first goal of the game today. It didn't take long for the Stars to punch back with two goals of their own. Wyatt Johnston scored a minute later and Harley added another 20 seconds after that. That is how you respond when your oppoent punches you in the mouth first. Even though the game did end up going to overtime, seeing the Stars have some urgency in the first period was nice.
Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals Recap: 1. Pregame festivites
I thought I would end this article on a heartwarming note by mentioning what happened after warmups today. Matt Duchene brought his son Beau onto the ice for the final shot at the end of warmups. It was sweet to hear the crowd cheer when the puck hit the back of the net. DJ Shippy Spins even sounded the goal horn for him. The Stars will be back in a week on February 6th. Stay tuned to Blackout Dallas for all your NHL All-Star Game News and Events.