Riding the Harley: Dallas Stars stop the Washington Capitals comeback in overtime

The Dallas Stars had a 4-2 lead going into the final ten minutes of the third period. However, with how the Stars' defense is, a lead is never safe. The Capitals scored two goals in the final two minutes to force overtime. Enter Thomas Harley; he would score the OT game-winning goal for a second straight game as the Stars won 5-4. Here are the three takeaways from the nail-biting win over the Capitals.