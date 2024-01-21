Scott Wedgewood, Stars take their frustrations out against the New Jersey Devils 6-2
After losing 5-1 against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night, It was a toss-up which version of the Dallas Stars fans would see tonight. Stars' fans were lucky to witness the version where they knocked their opponent out of the game in the second period. The Stars would roll to a 6-2 win over the New Jersey Devils 6-2. Here are the three takeaways from the game tonight.
By Brian Sweet
I hope Pete DeBoer calls tonight's game, "Getting Our Frustrations Out" in A-minor. It felt like the Stars took out their frustrations on the New Jersey Devils. Scott Wedgewood and Roope Hintz led the Stars to a 6-2 win over the Devils tonight. It was a masterpiece by the Dallas Stars that fans hope to see tomorrow night. I'm sure fans wished that the Stars did this regularly this season. Here are the three takeaways from the game tonight against the Devils.
Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Preview: 3. Defense was prominent tonight
The Stars' defense looked different against the tired and injured Devils. The Stars didn't allow them to set up in the Stars' zone and cleared the puck out of the zone. That made Wedgewood's night as he didn't have to do the heavy work against the Devils. If the Stars did this every night, they would be such a threat in the Western Conference this season. Let's see if the Stars can do this against the New York Islanders tomorrow.
Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Preview: 2. You get a goal, you get a goal, everybody gets a goal
It felt like Stars' fans were watching a symphony on the offensive side tonight. Tonight's offensive outburst happens when the Stars take their time and let the offense develop. The Stars had five different goal-scorers tonight. Teams across the league would be afraid of the Stars if they did this almost every game. This forward group is capable of doing this during any game moving forward. If they take their time and let the play develop, they can do this to the Islanders.
Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Preview: 1. Wyatt Johnston Milestone
Wyatt Johnston's goal tonight helped him create a milestone in his young career. With him scoring tonight, he passes Miro Heiskanen for the most points by a Dallas Stars player before the age of 21. Johnston could pad his stats so it becomes a challenge for the next 18-year-old to wear a Stars jersey. Let's hope he scores some more goals against the Islanders tomorrow night.