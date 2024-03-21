Seguin's presence leads the Dallas Stars to a 5-2 onslaught of the Arizona Coyotes
The Dallas Stars looked rejuvenated tonight against the Arizona Coyotes with Tyler Seguin in the lineup. The Stars got goals from all their lines in a 5-2 onslaught of the Coyotes at the AAC tonight. Here are the three takeaways from the game.
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars looked like a completely rejuvenated hockey team tonight, with Tyler Seguin in the lineup against the Arizona Coyotes. After Logan Stankoven's goal in the second period, the floodgates opened with a goal from Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin shortly after that.
The Stars had a successful Coyote hunt tonight by beating the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. The Stars also had goals from every single line tonight. With the win, the Stars remain in the hunt for the Central Division title. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's victory over the Coyotes.
Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes Recap: 3. Tyler Seguin is back
Seguin looks like a new hockey player after missing the last 11 games. He could have scored a hat trick tonight if Connor Ingram wasn't in goal. Matt Duchene was happy to have his linemate back because that was one filthy pass he had. I don't know if we will see Ty Dellandrea in the lineup anymore this season because the Stars looked like a well-oil machine tonight against the Coyotes. I would not want to be the Pittsburgh Penguins because they are next in line for a beating.
Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes Recap: 2. Nils can't be removed from the lineup again
Nils Lundkvist just gave Pete DeBoer an excuse to keep him in the lineup for Friday night. He had two assists tonight against the Coyotes. The offense seemed to flow better with him in the lineup as well. Jani Hakanpaa will probably get the rest of the regular season off because Nils has proven to be an asset if you give him a chance. Let's see if he can continue his positive play on Friday night against the Penguins.
Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes Recap: 1. Jamie Benn played his 1,100th career NHL hockey game
We must mention the Captain and his milestone to wrap up the postgame article tonight. Benn played in his 1,100th career hockey game tonight against the Coyotes. He also recorded a goal tonight to remember the occasion. Benn's game has evolved since Stankoven was called up and placed on Benn and Johnston's line. It was a good night for their line and Benn's career in Dallas. Let's see if Benn can continue being a factor in the lineup against the Penguins.