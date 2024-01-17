Shuffling The Deck: The Dallas Stars checkmate the Los Angeles Kings 5-1
Pete DeBoer shuffled the lines for tonight's game against the LA Kings, hoping the offense would improve. His gamble paid off as five players scored goals tonight in the 5-1 win over the Kings. Fans saw a completely different team tonight as the Stars had life in the first period. Here are the three takeaways from the win over the Kings tonight.
By Brian Sweet
If you are wondering why the postgame article title begins with shuffling the deck, here's why I used that phrase. Pete DeBoer surprised fans tonight by shuffling up the lines against the Los Angeles Kings. With how the Stars' offense has been lately, DeBoer had nothing to lose by changing it up. His gamble paid off as the Stars put the Kings in checkmate 5-1. Jake Oettinger was fantastic between the pipes, especially in the second period. It was also great seeing players in scoring droughts find the back of the net. Here are the three takeaways from the win over the LA Kings tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. LA Kings Recap: 3. Great start to game
DeBoer gambled on changing the lines tonight, and it paid off. The new top line got the start tonight against the Kings, and they came out swinging. Hintz would eventually get the first goal on a wrister past Talbot. Evgenii Dadonov would score a goal later in the period on a pass attempt off one of the Kings player's skates. It was the best first period that the Stars had played in weeks, and they looked like a brand-new team. DeBoer's gamble paid off big time tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. LA Kings Recap: 2. Otter in his zone
Jake Oettinger is a big reason why the Stars won tonight. I don't know if he meditates like J.J. McCarthy does before football games. Without all the saves Oettinger made in the second period, the mood of this postgame article would be different. There was one save Oettinger had on one of the King's power play opportunities in the second period, where he made a split-second save. He would have had a shutout if Jani Hakanpaa didn't screen him. It's great to see Oettinger back to his old self tonight against the Kings.
Dallas Stars vs. LA Kings Recap: 1. Getting goals from players in slumps
When the new line pairings were revealed before the game, it was good to see players in the middle of scoring droughts with playmakers. The Stars got goals from Wyatt Johnston, Sam Steel, and Dadonov. This should help the offense flow more throughout the lines, and it's not putting all the pressure on Tyler Seguin's line to score. It's time to pack the bags and travel north as the Stars take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.