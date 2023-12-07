So many questions and few explanations after the Dallas Stars' loss to the Florida Panthers
The Dallas Stars entered Sunrise, Florida last night looking to beat the Florida Panthers and keep pace with the Colorado Avalanche. Unfortunately, that was not the case as the Stars' defense was absent in the 5-4 loss to the Panthers.
By Brian Sweet
I mean where do I begin after that terrible loss to the Florida Panthers last night? The Dallas Stars needed to get the win last night to keep pace with the Colorado Avalanche who are at the top of the division. The Stars came out flat-footed on defense and the Panthers took advantage of it. The Stars did end up losing by a score of 5-4 to the Panthers. I just don't even know where to begin with this postgame article. Here are the three takeaways from the game against the Panthers last night.
Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers Recap: 3. Defense was completely missing
I'm about ready to start a hashtag trend called #FreeMiro soon if Pete DeBoer doesn't pair him with Nils Lundkvist. I think that Ryan Suter is holding back Heiskanen's potential of being an All-Star defenseman this season. Now granted both Heiskanen and Suter got caught looking and allowed someone to slip by both of them on the first goal. There needs to be a trade to bring in someone or DeBoer needs to change up the defensive strategy moving forward.
Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers Recap: 2. Offense was absent until the third period
The Stars need to start scoring in the first period. I don't know why waiting until the second and third periods this season has become a continuing trend. The Stars have been a good team when they are trailing late in the game. You could see some of that in the third period last night when the Stars got two quick goals to tie the game. Unfortunately, it didn't work out in their favor tonight since the defense is a major issue. We might see more of the same tonight against the Washington Capitals.
Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers Recap: 1. Jake Oettinger needs to get it together
I don't know what is going on with Jake Oettinger and not being able to track the puck recently. A couple of times last night, he lost sight of the puck and it ended up in the back of the net for the Panthers. Jake Oettinger is usually good the next game when he suffers a big loss and he wasn't last night. I know he will not be playing tonight against the Capitals unless Scott Wedgewood gets injured in the middle of the game. I hope Oettinger looks back at the game film and learns from his mistakes last night.