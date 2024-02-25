Stankoven Mania: Dallas Stars win 2-1 over Hurricanes in Logan Stankoven's NHL debut
Tonight felt different because Logan Stankoven made his NHL Debut against the Carolina Hurricanes. He made his presence felt early on in the first period, getting good scoring chances. Even though Stankoven didn't record a point, the Stars won 2-1 against the Hurricanes. Here are the three takeaways from the win over the Hurricanes.
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars have done what fans have been begging for since Christmas. They added their top prospect, Logan Stankoven, to the roster. With Tyler Seguin's lower-body injury, Stankoven was called up this morning to join the team in Raleigh as they took on the Carolina Hurricanes. Even though Stankoven didn't record a point tonight, the Stars won 2-1 against the Hurricanes. The Stars finally snapped their losing streak against a solid opponent. Here are the three takeaways from the game tonight against the Hurricanes.
Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Recap: 3. Power play woes continue
The Stars have had a rough power play stretch on this road trip. The Stars went 1-11 on this Eastern Conference road trip. This is something that the Stars need to fix before the playoffs. The Stars won't have a deep playoff run if they can't score power-play goals. It was hard to score a power play goal on the Hurricanes tonight, who have the fourth-best penalty kill since Christmas break. However, it doesn't give the Stars an excuse for not converting on the power play during the other games.
Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Recap: 2. Jason Robertson found the scoresheet
After what felt like ages, Jason Robertson found the back of the net in the first period to open the scoring up. He got his rebound off the pad of Pyotr Kochetkov and put it in the net. If the Stars want a deep playoff run, they need Robertson to find his scoring again. Fans know Robertson has it in him to be like the Robertson from last season. Robertson hesitates to shoot the puck and passes it off to his teammates. They need him to be more aggressive for the remainder of the season.
Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Recap: 1. Logan Stankoven had a solid debut
Even though Stankoven didn't record a point in his NHL debut, he was just as advertised. He made his presence felt early in the first period and had multiple scoring opportunities throughout the game. He will probably play on Monday night, depending on Seguin's condition. After tonight, he deserves to make his home debut for his 21st birthday. It's the least the Stars can do for his contributions on the ice tonight. The Stars return home to take on a New York Islanders team looking for a win.