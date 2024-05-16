Stars can't put the final nail in the coffin against the Avalanche
By Brian Sweet
One thing I learned about the Dallas Stars last night was they don't have that kill factor at home. They had a chance to eliminate the Colorado Avalanche, and it looked like they could have done it. However, the Avalanche lived to see another day with a 5-3 win over the Stars last night. The Stars hope that Roope Hintz will be ready for Friday night because Tyler Seguin got roughed up at the end of the game. They need Roope's speed to catch the Avalanche off guard.
If Roope Hintz is not ready to go, Mavrik Bourque was called up yesterday since the AHL season is over for the year. He could replace Hintz in the lineup and would do the same thing as him. Bourque has the speed and the scoring ability that could help the Stars put the final nail in the coffin. It will be a long Thursday as we wait and see who will be in the lineup for game six tomorrow night. Here are the three takeaways from the game last night.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 3. Otter had off night
Jake Oettinger had a rough third period last night as he couldn't hold down the fort. Those two soft goals he gave up allowed the Avalanche to force game six. If Oettinger wants to be the cornerstone goalie for the Stars, he has to shut his opponents down in the third period, espically in the playoffs. Sometimes goalies will have a bad game and Oettinger had one last night. I expect him to rebound and be that "road villain" that he is tomorrow night.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 2. Not putting the game away in the first period
While it was cool to see Joe Pavelski get his first goal of the playoffs last night, giving up that goal at the end of the first period was terrible. The Stars needed to put the game away in the first period by scoring multiple goals. While it was a challenge since the Avalanche wouldn't go down without a fight last night, great teams find ways to eliminate teams down 3-1 in the series. The Stars must find a way to save the Avalanche some airfare and finish them off in Denver tomorrow.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 1. Losing could help the Stars
Last night's loss could be a blessing in disguise for the Stars. If the Stars won last night, they could have been waiting three to five days for the other Western Conference series to finish. The Stars only had a two-day break between the Golden Knights and the Avalanche. Long breaks between series could be the difference between a team advancing or being eliminated. Depending on what happens tonight between Vancouver and Edmonton, this could benefit the Stars.