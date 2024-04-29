Stars look to make it a best-of-three series against the Golden Knights
The pivotal game four determines whether you will fight for your life or make it a brand-new series. That is the scenario that the Stars are in tonight as they take on the Golden Knights. Here are the three keys of the game tonight for Dallas.
By Brian Sweet
The Stars have reached a pivotal moment in the series, game four. It's where a team can make a brand new series or have their backs against the wall. The Stars finally put together a complete game on Saturday night against the Golden Knights, where Wyatt Johnston scored the game-winning goal in OT. On Saturday night, we saw the team that Stars fans have loved throughout the season. That was the team that won the regular season Western Conference title.
The Stars must be prepared for an angry Golden Knights team later tonight. They will come out swinging to put the Stars on the brink of elimination. The last thing the Stars need is to look like a cat trying to avoid bath time. If the Stars come out swinging like they did in game three, they should be fine tonight. However, if they come out exhausted, this series could be over when it returns to Dallas later this week. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Golden Knights.
Dallas Stars vs. Golden Knights: 3. No mercy
The Stars must fight like they are on the brink of elimination tonight. There's no way they can start the game other than this way. They are fighting to even the series, and they must attack Logan Thompson the way they did in the first period of game three. If the Stars want to run up the score like the Golden Knights did in game six of the Western Conference Finals last year, I'm all for it. If the Stars can get a commanding lead by the end of the first period, they should have no issue winning the game tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Golden Knights: 2. Stop Jonathan Marchessault
The player the Stars can't allow to have a career playoff game tonight is forward Jonathan Marchessault. While he didn't score in game three on Saturday night, he will look to have a career playoff game tonight by scoring a goal or two. The Stars must cover him while he's on the ice at all times tonight. He was the leading goal scorer for the Vegas Golden Knights during the regular season and is tied for most goals in the playoffs. If the Stars can contain Marchessault, they should win the game tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Golden Knights: 1. Get Wyatt Johnston on the board
The Stars will need Johnston to be a factor tonight to force game six. Johnston's two goals are why the Stars won game three and forced game five back in Dallas. Johnston is not in the middle of a sophomore slump this season. He's been one of the key scorers for Dallas all season long. He will earn a massive contract extension once his current one is up. If Johnston finds the back of the net a couple of times tonight, the Stars can even up the series heading back to Dallas.