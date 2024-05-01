Stars look to take advantage of home ice against the Golden Knights
The Stars are in a good situation with three games remaining in the series. The Stars won home-ice advantage in this opening series with Vegas. They can put the Golden Knights on the brink of elimination. Here are the three keys of the game tonight.
By Brian Sweet
We have come to the point in the series where every little detail will be scrutinized from here on out. The Stars look to take control of the series tonight as they take on the Golden Knights at the American Airlines Center. Every shift is going to matter going forward for the Stars. They can't look ahead at the Colorado Avalanche and begin to prepare for the next series. The Stars are taking on a talented Golden Knights team that can easily take advantage of the littlest mistakes.
Jake Oettinger must play the best playoff game of his career tonight to give the Stars a chance of winning the game. He has been improving as the season goes along. He played some of his best hockey in game three back in Vegas. He hasn't had the best of luck on home ice against the Golden Knights to begin the series. It has to be a different story to give the Stars a chance of putting the Golden Knights on the brink of elimination. Here are the three keys of the game for the Stars tonight against Vegas.
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights: 3. Stop them at all costs
The Stars must play their best defensive game of the series to take out the Golden Knights. They must play clean defense to stop all the Golden Knights' offensive talents. That even means staying out of the penalty box as well. They can't allow the Golden Knights to go on the power play. That would be a complete disaster like it was in game two. If Dallas can slow down the Golden Knights on home ice tonight, they can win the game.
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights: 2. Stop everyone from scoring
Usually I like to focus on one player that the Stars must focus their defense on tonight. However, in a best-of-three series, everyone is a threat on offense. That means everyone from Noah Hanafin to Jonathan Marchessault. That means the Stars can't be out of place on defense tonight. Oettinger would love some help from his teammates in the Stars' zone. If the Stars can help out Oettinger on defense tonight they should beat the Golden Knights.
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights: 1. Pound them on offense
Let's see what Adin Hill is made of tonight. The Stars must flat-out attack Hill and score goals to bury the Golden Knights. That means Wyatt Johnston must find the score sheet and continue his scoring streak. It would be awesome to get goals from Joe Pavelski and Matt Duchene. If the Stars can put the puck in the back of the net early and often tonight, they should beat the Golden Knights.