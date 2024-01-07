Team-first star Jason Robertson due for a breakout

A year removed from setting the Dallas Stars record for points in a season and essentially thrusting himself in the spotlight as the franchise’s face, Jason Robertson rests atop the seasonal stat sheet again. After stunning the league with his meteoric rise as the team’s top forward, 37 points in 37 games is a relatively slow start for the 24-year-old left winger. For a self-claimed “hockey nerd” like Robertson, the details and subtleties of the games make all the difference. Because of this approach and his team-oriented playing style, the team has managed success even without a scoring burst, although fans and critics have reason to believe one is coming.