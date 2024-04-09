Texas Stars make the AHL Playoffs for the third straight season
The Texas Stars have been busy bees this week in the AHL. Several things happened in Cedar Park, such as the surprise of Mavrik Bourque being sent to the Dallas Stars. Find out more about this past week in the latest edition of Down on the Farm.
By Brian Sweet
There are a lot of storylines from the Texas Stars to get to from the past week. One of the biggest storylines is Mavrik Bourque making his NHL Debut in Chicago with the Dallas Stars. It was the first time all three top prospects were up with the Dallas Stars in a regular season game. While the game didn't go the Stars' way, Bourque looks ready to play in the NHL full-time next season. Here's what happened during the past week for the Texas Stars in the latest edition of Down on the Farm.
Down on the Farm: Krawdaddy's debut
The Dallas Stars signed Ben Kraws to a one-year entry-level contract on March 25th. Five days after the Stars signed him, he played his first professional game, where he helped the Stars win 2-1 over the Iowa Wild. He is currently 2-1 with the Texas Stars with a .910 save percentage. I'm surprised Jim Nill only gave him one year on his entry-level deal. With how he's playing right now, he could be a solid backup goaltender for Jake Oettinger in the future. He's a player to watch if you are a Stars fan.
Down on the Farm: Mavrik Bourque's NHL Debut
Dallas Stars fans wondered if they would see Mavrik Bourque at the NHL level this season. The Dallas Stars surprised everyone when they called Mavrik Bourque up to the NHL. He would make his NHL debut against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Bourque played an excellent NHL game. While he didn't record a goal against the Blackhawks, it allowed Tyler Seguin to get a day off to heal his body. Bourque will probably be called up again to the Stars after the AHL Playoff run.
Down on the Farm: Clinching playoff spot
The Stars clinched their spot in the AHL Playoffs before the puck even dropped at their game. The Chicago Wolves lost their game yesterday, and it clinched a playoff spot for the Texas Stars. This is the second consecutive year the Dallas Stars and their minor-league affiliates have made the playoffs. That's pretty impressive if you ask me. It means that all teams have been playing 100% each night at all three levels of an organization.
Down on the Farm: The remainder of the regular season
The Texas Stars will travel out to the West Coast later this week for their final road trip of the season. They will take on the San Jose Barracuda on Friday and Saturday. Next week, they will take on the Manitoba Moose for the final two games of the regular season. It remains unknown who the Stars will take on in the first round of the playoffs. It should all play out over the next two weeks. Stay tuned to Blackout Dallas to find out who the Texas Stars will take on in the first round of the AHL Playoffs.