Texas Stars sign depth pieces to fill holes in their depleted roster
By Brian Sweet
The Texas Stars had a very successful season, even though it ended in the second round against the Milwaukee Admirals. Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque flourished to the point they were promoted to the Dallas Stars in the second half of the season. However, AHL teams sometimes lose players and depth in free agency. That is what happened with the Texas Stars this offseason. Luckily, they signed Matej Blumel before the frenzy began.
Jim Nill was prepared for the free agency frenzy by signing some players who participated in the Calder Cup Finals. They even signed a player who played for a division foe last season. Once the team gets used to playing with each other at training camp, the Stars might continue their dominance during the regular season. Here are the new additions in Cedar Park and what they will bring to the team next season.
Kole Lind
Kole Lind is one of the depth pieces the Stars signed for the Cedar Park squad. He was recently in the Calder Cup Finals against the Hershey Bears. He had 17 goals and 48 assists last season with the Coachella Valley Firebirds. He will boost one of the top lines in Cedar Park next season. He has physicality and isn't afraid to stand up for his teammates who get shoved around. It seems like another Jim Nill minor league hockey signing that could pay off for the Texas Stars next season.
Kyle Capobianco
When the Stars announced they signed Kyle Capobianco, it felt like the Gavin Bayreuther signing last season. Capobianco scored 12 goals and recorded 42 assists for the Manitoba Moose. I can see why Nill signed him since the Texas Stars are in their division and had a front-row seat anytime the Moose played in Cedar Park last season. It will be interesting to see what kind of a role he has down there this season.
Cameron Hughes
Out of the three minor league signings the Stars made, this one should excite the Cedar Park fanbase. Cameron Hughes was an offensive catalyst for the Coachella Valley Firebirds last season and is the main reason they made it back to the Calder Cup Finals. He will replace Mavrik Bourque's scoring next season down in Cedar Park. Hughes recorded 25 goals and 32 assists with the Firebirds and will be on one of the top two lines next season. Expect him to light up the lamp next season in Cedar Park.