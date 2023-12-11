Texas Stars went wolf hunting down in south Texas this past weekend
By Brian Sweet
The Texas Stars have had some issues against the Chicago Wolves so far this season. However this past weekend, it was like the weight was lifted off the shoulders of the Dallas Stars prospects. On Friday night, teddy bears went flying onto the ice as Mavrik Bourque opened up the scoring in a 5-2 win over the Chicago Wolves. On Saturday night, the Wolves and the Stars went back-and-forth with the lead but the Stars ended up on top 8-5. Let's take a look at how the prospects did on this week's edition of Down on the Farm.
Texas Stars Recap: Mavrik Bourque overtakes Logan Stankoven at the top of the AHL
I knew that both the Stars' top prospects would challenge each other this season. Bourque stole the show as he overtook Logan Stankoven at the top of the AHL in points this season. He recorded one goal and five assists this weekend against the Chicago Wolves. While Stankoven can score goals in bunches, Bourque has the more complete skillset out of them. Hopefully in 2024, we will see both our bright young prospects lighting it up in the NHL.
Texas Stars Recap: Bryan Thomson records first-ever professional shutout
Let us look at our other farm team for a second as Idaho Steelheads goaltender Bryan Thomson recorded his first-ever professional shutout. He made 26 saves against the Kansas City Mavericks. The Stars took a flyer on Thomson this offseason and it seems to be paying off. I'm sure he rather be up in Cedar Park backing up Matt Murray but he is getting more playing time with the Steelheads. Let's see if he can continue the magic between the pipes this season with the Steelheads
Texas Stars Recap: Upcoming Schedule
The Texas Stars will have some midweek hockey as they travel up to Grand Rapids, Michigan to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday. They will play them again on Friday night before traveling down to Chicago to take on the Wolves on Saturday night. It will be interesting to see how the Texas Stars handle another back-to-back game situation this season. The young prospects are going to have to learn how to handle these situations if they want to make it at the next level. Find out how they did next week on the next Down on the Farm article.